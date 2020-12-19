Person of interest in Effortville attacks in police custody

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says a person of interest has been taken into custody in relation to the recent violent attacks in the Effortville community in May Pen, Clarendon.

Anderson this morning toured the parish capital, where a four-day curfew was imposed yesterday evening following a recent spate of killings, which left five people dead and three others nursing shooting injuries over a 72-hour period.

Head of the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay said the killings stemmed from a dispute over a stolen motorbike in the community.

On Wednesday, about 9:30pm, gunmen opened fire on patrons at a community square, hitting four people. All four were residents of Effortville. Fifty-six-year-old Michael Henry, a taxi operator and a man named Evel Mitchell were killed in that incident.

Minutes later that night, another resident of the community; 48-year-old Janet Mundle-Reeves was shot dead by gunmen.

Then on Thursday, about 7:30 pm, gunmen opened fire on 54-year-old Sonia Miller Taylor and Leroy Taylor as they walked along the roadway in Effortville.