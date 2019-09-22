Phillips again calls on PM to discuss national consensus on crime
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips has again called on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to convene the long-promised meeting of stakeholders to discuss a national consensus on crime.
He says the meeting, which was agreed on between himself and Prime Minister Holness in January, has yet to materialise.
The Opposition leader made the call just now in his address at the party's 81st annual conference now underway at the National Arena in Kingston.
The proposed meeting is expected to include the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), the Church, the Peace Management Initiative (PMI), the church and others.
Alphea Saunders
