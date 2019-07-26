Phillips not fazed by Brown Burke’s support of Bunting

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- People's National Party (PNP) president Dr Peter Phillips has downplayed the significance of former vice president Angela Brown Burke coming out in support of his challenger Peter Bunting.

Speaking to journalists minutes after he was nominated for the September 7 presidential election, Phillips said he was not fazed by the decision which sent tongues wagging this morning.



"She has her vote and the delegates have their votes," said Phillips.



Brown Burke is the Member of Parliament for the delegate- rich South West St Andrew and was being wooed by both sides.



But Phillips said his team is confident of a victory and the work to convince the majority of the roughly 2,800 delegates will continue.



Also nominated with Phillips were the four sitting vice presidents of the party, Phillip Paulwell, Mikael Phillips, Damion Crawford and Dr Wykham McNeill.



They are set to be returned unopposed as with the nomination period to close at 12:00 noon, there have been no nominations from the Bunting team.



The Phillips led One PNP crowd left the party's headquarters where the

nomination took place back to their base in front of the National Indoor Sports Centre where they are expected to party will into the evening.



The Bunting led 'Rise' is also partying at the Stadium East field.

Arthur Hall