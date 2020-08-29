Phillips says alternative needed to SOEs but Holness defends security measure
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Prime Minister Andrew Holness and People's National Party (PNP ) President, Dr Peter Phillips have knocked heads on the use of states of emergency (SOE) to tackle the country's crime problem.
The two are facing off in tonight's leadership debate, which is the final in a series of three debates in the lead up to the September 3 general election.
Asked about his decision to continue voting for an extension in SOEs despite stating that the measure is a “prolonged wholesale infringement of the rights of Jamaicans,” Phillips said the JLP Administration did not provide alternatives, and while it was a difficult choice, his party made the right one
“There were two principles that were at stake. One is the obvious need to have a response to the problem of mounting crime. The Government refused to provide any other alternative,” he said.
Phillips noted that the Opposition continued to make its case while advocating for a different approach to crime and murder control as “we believe that there is a way other than relying on states of emergency to deal with hotspot policing, intelligence led policing and one which recognises the rights of citizens ”.
Holness, in his rebuttal, defended the use of SOEs to address crime, stating that the people called for SOEs.
He recalled that it was “grief and panic” when the Opposition voted to end the security measure in St James.
“…The SOEs have been very effective in controlling the murder and crime pandemic. It has flattened the murder curve in Jamaica.”
Tonight's debate is being moderated by Dervan Malcolm, while the questioners are Dionne Jackson Miller of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group and Press Association of Jamaica President George Davis.
Questions are being fielded from social media by Marjorie Gordon of Nationwide News network.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy