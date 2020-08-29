Phillips takes Holness to task over housing solutions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP President Dr Peter Phillips took Leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Prime Minister Andrew Holness to task over the number of housing solutions created by the current Administration.

Phillips, in the just concluded leadership debate, asked Holness to explain a discrepancy between his claim that he has produced 20,000 housing starts and numbers provided by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), which indicate that in 2019, there were 8,000 housing starts and the number of housing completions was less than 2000.

The prime minister said based on data from the National Housing Trust (NHT), close to 20,000 housing starts were produced during the past four and half years.

These housing starts, he said, are being completed at a rapid rate and people are already buying them.

He further stated that “As it relates to the 22,000 housing solutions provided by his Administration, that would include what has been provided by the HAJ (Housing Agency of Jamaica)”.

“We have done very well in the provision of housing solutions, far better that the previous administration,” stated Holness.

However, Phillips insisted that housing solutions are less than 8,000 over the period of Holness' administrations.

“The numbers that you are citing do not compute. It would seem again it is another PR (public relations) gesture, which doesn't face up to the fact that the number of solutions have not been provided for people to live in these houses," said Phillips.

The two party leaders were participating in Saturday's leadership debate, which was the final in a series of three debates in the lead up to the September 3 general election.



The debate was moderated by Dervan Malcolm, while the questioners were Dionne Jackson Miller of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group and Press Association of Jamaica President George Davis.

Questions were fielded from social media by Marjorie Gordon of Nationwide News Network.