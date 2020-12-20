Police charge accused handbag thief
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 42-year-old labourer was yesterday charged with robbery with aggravation, assault occasioning bodily harm and malicious destruction of property in relation to a handbag theft last month.
Reports from the Kingston West police are that about 4:10 pm, the accused — Alton Newland of Linton Place in Tivoli Gardens — used an umbrella to hit a woman after which he punched her in the face, causing bruises and swelling.
It is further reported that he then used a knife to cut her handbag strap and left with the handbag, which contained $8,000.
The police said the handbag was valued at $1,000.
Newland's court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy