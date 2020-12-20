Police charge accused handbag thief

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 42-year-old labourer was yesterday charged with robbery with aggravation, assault occasioning bodily harm and malicious destruction of property in relation to a handbag theft last month.

Reports from the Kingston West police are that about 4:10 pm, the accused — Alton Newland of Linton Place in Tivoli Gardens — used an umbrella to hit a woman after which he punched her in the face, causing bruises and swelling.

It is further reported that he then used a knife to cut her handbag strap and left with the handbag, which contained $8,000.

The police said the handbag was valued at $1,000.

Newland's court date is being finalised.