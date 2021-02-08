Police charge suspect in Westmoreland robbery

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Negril police have charged 50-year-old Dansie Brown of Cooke Street, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland following a robbery at a transport center in the parish in December last year.

Reports from the police are that about 8:45 pm on Tuesday, December 29, the complainant was waiting for a taxi when he was allegedly pounced upon by Brown — who was armed with a knife.

He allegedly robbed the complainant of $43,000 and two cellular phones valuing about $50,000 before escaping on foot in the area.

Brown was arrested on Saturday, and charged with robbery with aggravation.