Two charged after cops find bullets, AK47 barrel during 100 Lane raid

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Two men have been charged under the Firearms Act and Offensive Weapon (Prohibition) Act, following a police operation on 100 Lane in Red Hills, St Andrew earlier today.

The Constant Spring police reported that during a raid at a premises in the area between the hours of 9:30 am and 11:30 am, six 9mm cartridges along with the barrel of an AK47 rifle were seized.

Six residents of the said address were taken into custody in connection with the seizure; four of whom were questioned and released and the other two charged, the police said.

The accused, Michael Brown and Tyreke Nelson were charged with illegal possession of ammunition and being armed with an offensive weapon, respectively.

Brown is scheduled to appear before the Half Way Tree Parish Court on Thursday, June 13 and Nelson on Thursday, June 20.