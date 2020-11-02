UPDATE: Police appeal for info on Westmoreland shooting

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police are appealing for information from individuals who may have witnessed the gun attack at a bar in Gordon district, White House in the parish yesterday.

“We have a few theories, but the investigation is ongoing,” Head of the Westmoreland Police Division, Superintendent Robert Gordon, told OBSERVER ONLINE. “We need the support of witnesses or anyone who saw anything, just communicate with the police so that we can bring in those who are responsible.”

Sunday evening ended on a deadly note, when two residents lost their lives in the shooting incident.

Police reports are that the attack occurred about 8:00 pm, when unknown assailants opened fire at patrons at a bar. When the smoke cleared, 13 people were injured -- 12 were gunshot victims and the other received injuries from broken glass.

Three of the victims were rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital and the other 10 victims were brought to the Black River Hospital.

One of the victims died on the spot and the other succumbed to injuries at the hospital. One has been identified as Mark Morgan.

The police said the injuries received by the surviving victims are not life threatening.

Rosalee Wood