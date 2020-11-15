UPDATE: Police identify man killed at cook shop in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police have released the identity of a man who was found dead at his cook shop in Christiana, Manchester this morning.

He is 34-year-old Kevin Ferguson otherwise called 'Fire Head' a shopkeeper of Job Lane, Christiana.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), residents heard loud explosions about 11:30 pm yesterday.

It is further reported that about 8:30 am today, a child stumbled upon Ferguson's body and the police were alerted.

The police said the body was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to hospital where death was confirmed.

Kasey Williams