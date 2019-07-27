Curfew imposed in sections of Clarendon
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Havannah Heights in Clarendon. The curfew began at 6:00 pm yesterday and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, Sunday.
The boundaries are:
NORTH: Along a dirt track from an unfinished concrete building to the Welcome sign.
EAST: Along Havannah Heights main road from the welcome sign to the train line at the southern boundary.
SOUTH: Along the train line from Havannah Heights main road to a yellow concrete dwelling.
WEST: Along an imaginary line from a yellow concrete dwelling to an unfinished building.
During the hours of the curfew, all residents within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.
