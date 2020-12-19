UPDATE: Police name six other persons of interest in Effortville shootings

KINGTON, Jamaica — Two of the men identified as persons of interest in the recent spate of killings in Effortville, Clarendon are now in police custody. The lawmen have also named six other men as persons of interest in the matter.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that after a series of targeted operations in the community in the hours after the killings, one of the men in question turned himself in to the police on Friday, while the other person of interest was taken into custody on Saturday.

Investigations have revealed that the violence emanated from a dispute over a missing motorcycle. The matter began as a prank but quickly escalated into a feud between two gangs, CCU said.

The police have identified the following men as persons of interest in the incident:

Jay Wisdom o/c 'King Solomon'

Christopher Douglas o/c 'Chicken Back'

Chevon Gidarsingh o/c 'Mouta'

Javier Collins o/c 'Jay'

Devon Blair o/c 'Avatar'

Colin Haughton o/c 'Lava'

The police said they believe these men can be of assistance to their investigations and request that they report to the nearest police station by 12:00 pm Monday.

Investigations into the killings continue.

