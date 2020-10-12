Police seek assistance in identifying body found in cane field
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the remains of a man found with gunshot wounds in a cane field in Caymanas Estate in St Catherine on Saturday, August 22.
The police say the unidentified man was of dark complexion, slim built, about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall and appears to have been in his late twenties. His body was clad in a multi-coloured T-shirt, jeans pants and a pair of blue socks.
Anyone who may be able to assist the police is being asked to contact the Central Village police at 876-988-1719, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
