Police seek help locating missing 67-y-o man

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Sixty-seven-year-old Victor Welsh of Bandowie district, Woodford, St Andrew has been reported missing since Friday, December 4.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine police are that Welsh was last seen at home about 4:00 pm. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Victor Welsh is being asked to contact the Papine police at 876-927-2047, police emergency 119 or the nearest police station.