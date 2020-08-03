Police seek man suspected of stealing laptop from business place

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are seeking a man, who is suspected to have stolen a laptop from a business place on Old Hope Road in St Andrew on Saturday, July 25.

CCTV footage released by the police show the man walking along a corridor with what appears to be a laptop in his hand.

The lawmen said he may able to assist with the ongoing investigation.

He is being urged to turn himself in immediately to the Matilda's Corner Police Station.

If you know him give us a call at 876-978-6003 or the nearest police station.