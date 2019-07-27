Police seek relatives of woman found wandering in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance in reuniting a woman, who gave her name as Danielle Grant, with her relatives.

Reports from the lawmen at the Portmore Police Station are that Grant was found wandering in 3 North, Greater Portmore, St Catherine about 9:30 pm yesterday. She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 99 centimetres (3 feet 3 inches) tall. She is wearing a black-and-white-dress.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is being asked to contact the Portmore police at (876) 949-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.