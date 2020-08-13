Policewoman pleads guilty to breach of INDECOM Act
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A policewoman is awaiting sentencing after she pleaded guilty to a breach of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) Act.
The woman sergeant, Janice Chambers, was charged with failing to provide a statement and/ or answer questions following investigations by INDECOM and rulings by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).
The charge is in relation to an assault in custody at the Lucea police headquarters on April 4, 2016.
She appeared in the Lucea Parish Court on Tuesday morning, where she pleaded guilty.
Sentencing has been set for August 24, 2020.
