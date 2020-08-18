Political activist shot dead in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police are probing the shooting death of political activist Paul Henry outside his home in Rocky Settlement, Clarendon last evening.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit said Henry was putting up political flags at his gate when he was attacked by gunmen who opened fire hitting him.

The incident took place about 10:55 pm.

Henry was a polling division worker for Clarendon South Eastern Member of Parliament Pearnel Charles Jnr of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

His death comes as the political parties prepare for Nomination Day today.