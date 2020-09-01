Port Antonio Fire Station temporarily closed after COVID case
PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Port Antonio Fire Station in Portland has been temporarily closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 and its operations relocated to the Salvation Army compound on West Baptist Avenue in Port Antonio with immediate effect.
The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) said members of the public may still call the station to report emergency incidents at 876-993-3041.
However, visits to station have been suspended to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation of the premises.
Emergency incidents may also be reported through telephone numbers 876-857-5981 or 876-857-5994.
The JFB said all members of staff who may have been in contact with the confirmed case are in self-quarantine and are to be tested for the virus.
The Port Antonio Fire Station will be reopened on Thursday.
