Port Royal project gets US$110,000 funding from IDB

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government of Jamaica's joint agency initiative, Port Royal 2020, has received support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to the tune of US$110,000 as part of the institution's Living Heritage Programme.

According to the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), which is leading the project, this funding will support the continued technical assessment and Master Urban Planning for the town.

The partnership formally kickstarted on September 15 when representatives from the IDB met with the UDC and other agencies involved in the project. The UDC is also the coordinating agency for Port Royal 2020, mobilising the project's Master Plan.

Formally known as 'Programa Patrimonio Vivo del BID' (IDB Living Heritage Programme), is sponsored financially by the Spanish Government and seeks to strengthen the capacities of cities in the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) Region, to promote the conservation and enhancement of heritage as a means of achieving sustainable urban development and improve living conditions.

The programme is based on a new paradigm for intervention in heritage areas, which builds on the idea of heritage as a “valuable sustainable, equitable and resilient asset”, with the intention of contributing to the generation of compact cities, with mixed uses; social and economic diversity; and promoting the use of smart and energy-efficient technology.

The UDC said the Living Heritage Programme was identified as a seamless fit for Port Royal 2020 as the project seeks to transform the town into a SMART, safe and secure community with a vibrant local economy, preserved cultural heritage and protected natural environment for the sustainable use by citizens and visitors.

The regeneration and enhancement of Port Royal's rich heritage present a unique opportunity for urban sustainability and allows for cultural preservation and the opportunity to renew and revitalise the town's infrastructure towards improving the overall environment and generating positive effects for local economic development, urban mobility, equity and social cohesion, added the corporation.

Port Royal, Jamaica is one of only two Caribbean localities on the Living Heritage Programme thus far, with Speightstown, Barbados being the other.