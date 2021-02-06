Portland records second murder this year

LYDARTH, Portland — A second murder has been committed in Portland since the start of the year.

The police said they were alerted by residents, who stumbled on a body in the bush along the roadway in Lydarth district about nine o'clock this morning.

The body is that of a female dressed in multi-coloured clothing. It had a wound to the neck.

People in the area say they do not know the person.

Community members are concerned about the number of people found dead in the communities in the area in recent times, as they are not accustomed to these occurrences.

The first murder in the parish occurred on January 23 at Aldon Windsor Castle when 33 year old Gregory Yates was shot dead.

Everard Owen