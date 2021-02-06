Portland records second murder this year
LYDARTH, Portland — A second murder has been committed in Portland since the start of the year.
The police said they were alerted by residents, who stumbled on a body in the bush along the roadway in Lydarth district about nine o'clock this morning.
The body is that of a female dressed in multi-coloured clothing. It had a wound to the neck.
People in the area say they do not know the person.
Community members are concerned about the number of people found dead in the communities in the area in recent times, as they are not accustomed to these occurrences.
The first murder in the parish occurred on January 23 at Aldon Windsor Castle when 33 year old Gregory Yates was shot dead.
Everard Owen
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy