Poultry production up 20%, says Hi-Pro VP

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Poultry production since November has increased by 20 per cent above the corresponding period last year with the delivery of some three million kilograms of chicken per week, says Vice President of the Hi-Pro Division of the Jamaica Broilers Group (JBG), Colonel Jaimie Ogilvie.

The increased production is in response to the Government's call to ramp up production to meet local demands during COVID-19. It has resulted in the production of chicken meat far exceeding pre-pandemic levels, Ogilvie said.

He was speaking at the handing over of 20,000 baby chicks and 1,000 bags of feed, valued at $4.215 million, to the Minister of Agriculture & Fisheries on Wednesday at the JBG's corporate offices in McCook's Pen, St Catherine.

The inputs have been donated by Hi Pro and Best Dressed Chicken divisions of the company for distribution to small farmers across the country who were further devastated by the persistent flood rains in November.

In accepting the donations, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, said JBG has always been among the first to volunteer assistance to the nation's farmers in times of need and thanked the group for its continued support of the agricultural sector.

This marks the second major contribution to the rebuilding of the farming community over the past seven months. In March/April this year, Hi-Pro contributed 400,000 baby chicks valued at $44 million, as well as seeds, fertilisers, chemicals and animal feeds at a cost of $25 million to Jamaica's small farmers, under Hi-Pro's #Growstrong initiative, in immediate response to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in Jamaica.

That distribution was carried out in collaboration with RADA, JAS, JPFA, JEFA, JDDB, SRAJM, the 4H Club movement and farm store operators across Jamaica.

Ogilvie said there are over 100,000 small chicken farmers — 55 per cent of whom are women – who have produced between 30 per cent and 40 per cent of all chicken meat annually over the last five years.

“They are critical to Jamaica's food security and offer quality home grown chickens at competitive prices, while enhancing economic value chains in their communities,” he explained.

Ogilvie said while the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has begun the process of reviewing the island's import regime of chicken products, it should be with a view to delivering greater transparency, removing opportunities for corruption, and promoting the viability of local production.

This, he noted, would be in the interest of national food security, while providing the opportunity to achieve the desired overall reduction in the island's food import bill and earning opportunities for thousands of Jamaicans and their families, especially with the loss of jobs during COVID-19.