Prisoner escapes police custody at KPH

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A manhunt has been launched for a prisoner who escaped police custody at the Kingston Public Hospital this morning.

He is 38-year-old Clifton Craig, a labourer of Seven Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that Craig was discovered missing from the hospital between the hours of 4:00 and 4:20 am. He was in custody on a charge of wounding with intent and was at the facility for medical treatment.

The police are asking anyone with information that can assist in the recapture of Clifton Craig, to contact the Denham Town police at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Citizens are being reminded that it is an offence to harbour fugitives.