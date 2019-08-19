Raymond Pryce endorses Phillips in PNP presidential race
KINGSTON,Jamaica — Former People's National Party (PNP) Deputy General Secretary and former St Elizabeth North Eastern Member of Parliament, Raymond Pryce, has endorsed Dr Peter Phillips to continue as leader of the PNP beyond the September 7 presidential runoff.
In declaring his support Phillips, Pryce citied areas of mutual agreement with respect to policy initiatives, primarily sustainable development and climate change, arelease from the PNP said.
Theparty noted that Pryce's professional and academic background is in sustainable development with emphasis on a bio based economy as an option for economic development.
“To design a new economic model for national development requires someone with connections and experience spanning several sectors not just locally or regionally but internationally and therefore Comrade Peter Phillips is the best person to continue as Party President beyond September 7,” he said.
Phillips is facing a challenge from Peter Bunting for the leadership of the party.
