Purple Slush Foundation gives to needy students in St Thomas
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Parents of two primary school students in St Thomas received much-needed financial relief going into the new academic year, courtesy of the Purple Slush Foundation, a charity organisation that assists children and communities in that parish.
Denmark Brown and Rapheka Johnson of Golden Grove Primary and Infant School and Woburn Lawn Primary and Infant School, respectively, received scholarships valued at $25,000. The gesture was based on their grades, attendance and socio-economic conditions.
The 10-year-olds, who are from single-parent homes, also received school bags. They were selected following the Purple Slush Family Fun Day which took place in July at Colonel Cove in St Thomas.
Demark, who has an 85.6 per cent average, is from the community of Wheeler Field. His father died two years ago.
“It has been rough being a single mother, so winning this scholarship has given me great relief,” said his mother, Judian Atkinson.
Rapheka, who is from Nest Castle in Cedar Valley, has a 91 per cent average. She is head girl at her school.
“This scholarship came at a time that has been extremely hard for me, especially as a single mother. I have two daughters, so this time of the year is hard,” said her mother, Anesia Johnson.
Launched last year by Talisa Taylor and Maurice Williams, the Purple Slush Foundation has since donated over 1,000 school bags to students in St Thomas. It also provided over 500 packed school bags to students who attended the Purple Slush Family Fun Day.
“The Foundation received donations from Bigga, Cran-Wata, St Owenz Records, Xlusive Levels, Wild Rides and several anonymous donors who helped to offset the cost of the school bags, stationery supplies, rides, and the scholarships. We are very thankful to them and look forward to doing more in 2020,” said Taylor.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy