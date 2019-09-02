Purple Slush Foundation gives to needy students in St Thomas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Parents of two primary school students in St Thomas received much-needed financial relief going into the new academic year, courtesy of the Purple Slush Foundation, a charity organisation that assists children and communities in that parish.

Denmark Brown and Rapheka Johnson of Golden Grove Primary and Infant School and Woburn Lawn Primary and Infant School, respectively, received scholarships valued at $25,000. The gesture was based on their grades, attendance and socio-economic conditions.

The 10-year-olds, who are from single-parent homes, also received school bags. They were selected following the Purple Slush Family Fun Day which took place in July at Colonel Cove in St Thomas.

Demark, who has an 85.6 per cent average, is from the community of Wheeler Field. His father died two years ago.

“It has been rough being a single mother, so winning this scholarship has given me great relief,” said his mother, Judian Atkinson.

Rapheka, who is from Nest Castle in Cedar Valley, has a 91 per cent average. She is head girl at her school.

“This scholarship came at a time that has been extremely hard for me, especially as a single mother. I have two daughters, so this time of the year is hard,” said her mother, Anesia Johnson.

Launched last year by Talisa Taylor and Maurice Williams, the Purple Slush Foundation has since donated over 1,000 school bags to students in St Thomas. It also provided over 500 packed school bags to students who attended the Purple Slush Family Fun Day.

“The Foundation received donations from Bigga, Cran-Wata, St Owenz Records, Xlusive Levels, Wild Rides and several anonymous donors who helped to offset the cost of the school bags, stationery supplies, rides, and the scholarships. We are very thankful to them and look forward to doing more in 2020,” said Taylor.