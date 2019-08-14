Rain halts West Indies vs India ODI
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (AFP) — Rain interrupted play on Wednesday with West Indies at eight without loss off 1.3 overs against India in the third and final match of their One-Day International Series at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.
Earlier West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and chose to bat first.
India hold an unassailable 1-0 lead following the 59-run win via the DLS method in the second ODI at the same venue on Sunday. Rain forced the abandonment of the first match in Guyana as a no-result last week.
Virat Kohli's team has just one change from the game three days ago with an exchange of wrist-spinners as right-armer Yuzvendra Chahal replaces left-armer Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed the vital wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and top scorer Evin Lewis in the second ODI.
West Indies have opted to omit two of their pacers — Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas — in preference for all-rounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Fabian Allen.
Teams
West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach.
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (BAR), Nigel Llong (ENG)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy