Rain halts West Indies vs India ODI

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (AFP) — Rain interrupted play on Wednesday with West Indies at eight without loss off 1.3 overs against India in the third and final match of their One-Day International Series at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

Earlier West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and chose to bat first.

India hold an unassailable 1-0 lead following the 59-run win via the DLS method in the second ODI at the same venue on Sunday. Rain forced the abandonment of the first match in Guyana as a no-result last week.

Virat Kohli's team has just one change from the game three days ago with an exchange of wrist-spinners as right-armer Yuzvendra Chahal replaces left-armer Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed the vital wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and top scorer Evin Lewis in the second ODI.

West Indies have opted to omit two of their pacers — Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas — in preference for all-rounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Fabian Allen.

Teams

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (BAR), Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)