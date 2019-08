Rain halts West Indies vs India ODI

PORT OF SPAIN,Trinidad and Tobago(AFP) — Rain interrupted play on Wednesday withWestIndiesat eight without loss off 1.3 overs against India in the third and final match of their One-Day International Series at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

EarlierWestIndiescaptain Jason Holder won the toss and chose to bat first.

India hold an unassailable 1-0 lead following the 59-run win via the DLS method in the second ODI at the same venue on Sunday. Rain forced the abandonment of the first match in Guyana as a no-result last week.

Virat Kohli's team has just one change from the game three days ago with an exchange of wrist-spinners as right-armer Yuzvendra Chahal replaces left-armer Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed the vital wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and top scorer Evin Lewis in the second ODI.

WestIndieshave opted to omit two of their pacers— Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas— in preference for all-rounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Fabian Allen.

Teams

WestIndies: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (BAR), Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)