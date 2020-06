Rain this weekend then more Saharan dust

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Some parishes will begin experiencing rain and possible thunderstorms today from a trough lingering across the island, according to the Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica.

A low-level jetstream also lingers across the central Caribbean and as a result, windy conditions will persist across the island, especially alongsouthern parishes.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is approaching the central Caribbean and is expected to move across Jamaica on Saturday, said the Met Service in its 5:00 am update. It also noted that another wave of Saharan dust is currently moving across the Eastern Caribbean.

Today's forecast is for possible showers across northern and southeastern parishes and otherwise partly cloudy conditions this morning.

It will also be windy through to this afternoon when showers are expected across central and western parishes and thunderstormsmainlyacross hilly inland areas.

Tonight should be partly cloudy.

Rain will continue throughout the weekend while hazy conditions are expected to resume.



24-HOUR FORECAST

Saturday:Morning showers across eastern parishes. Afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms across central and westernparishes. Windy.

Sunday:Partly cloudy becoming hazy day. Possible afternoon showersmainly across westernparishes. Windy especially along southern parishes.

Monday:Partly cloudymorning.Isolatedafternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas.Hazy.Windy especially across southern parishes.