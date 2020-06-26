Rain this weekend then more Saharan dust

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Some parishes will begin experiencing rain and possible thunderstorms today from a trough lingering across the island, according to the Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica.

A low-level jet stream also lingers across the central Caribbean and as a result, windy conditions will persist across the island, especially along southern parishes.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is approaching the central Caribbean and is expected to move across Jamaica on Saturday, said the Met Service in its 5:00 am update. It also noted that another wave of Saharan dust is currently moving across the Eastern Caribbean.

Today's forecast is for possible showers across northern and southeastern parishes and otherwise partly cloudy conditions this morning.

It will also be windy through to this afternoon when showers are expected across central and western parishes and thunderstorms mainly across hilly inland areas.

Tonight should be partly cloudy.

Rain will continue throughout the weekend while hazy conditions are expected to resume.



24-HOUR FORECAST

Saturday: Morning showers across eastern parishes. Afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms across central and western parishes. Windy.

Sunday: Partly cloudy becoming hazy day. Possible afternoon showers mainly across western parishes. Windy especially along southern parishes.

Monday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas. Hazy. Windy especially across southern parishes.



