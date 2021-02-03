Raymond Grant elected to lead Portland Lay Magistrates

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Raymond Grant has been elected to lead the Portland Lay Magistrates Association for the next year along with a new executive.

Grant, who is not a stranger to volunteerism, has served the Portland Football Association for over 25 years as an executive member — first as treasurer then president. He has also been the general secretary of the Jamaica Football Association from 2012-2017.

Grant, an engineer at the Portland Municipal Cooperation, has been a Justice of Peace from 2013.

The other members are of the executive are: Vernon Hemmings — first VP; Sasha Anderson — second VP and PRO; Novlet Chambers — secretary; Verna Skyers — assistant secretary; Janice Bailey-Myrie — treasurer; and Karan Thompson — assistant treasurer.

The election took place at the association's Annual General Meeting held at Christ Church in Port Antonio last Thursday.

Everard Owen