Raymond Grant elected to lead Portland Lay Magistrates
PORTLAND, Jamaica — Raymond Grant has been elected to lead the Portland Lay Magistrates Association for the next year along with a new executive.
Grant, who is not a stranger to volunteerism, has served the Portland Football Association for over 25 years as an executive member — first as treasurer then president. He has also been the general secretary of the Jamaica Football Association from 2012-2017.
Grant, an engineer at the Portland Municipal Cooperation, has been a Justice of Peace from 2013.
The other members are of the executive are: Vernon Hemmings — first VP; Sasha Anderson — second VP and PRO; Novlet Chambers — secretary; Verna Skyers — assistant secretary; Janice Bailey-Myrie — treasurer; and Karan Thompson — assistant treasurer.
The election took place at the association's Annual General Meeting held at Christ Church in Port Antonio last Thursday.
Everard Owen
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy