Reggae Boyz drawn in Group C of CONCACAF Gold Cup
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Reggae Boyz were drawn in Group C of the CONCACAF Gold Cup first round at Monday's first ever draw that was done virtually due to COVID-19 considerations.
Twelve of the 16 teams were named at the draw with three others to come from a play-off with the winners of the two rounds of knock out games qualifying for the main draw as well as invited team Qatar, who were pre-selected for Group D.
Jamaica, a semi-finalists two years ago, joins Costa Rica and Suriname and awaits the fourth team which will be one of the winners of game eight in the qualifying round.
The CONCACAF Gold Cup is scheduled to be played next year.
Defending champions Mexico lead Group A that includes El Salvador and Curacao as well as the winner of game nine of the qualifying round.
Former champions USA head Group B that will also see Canada and Martinique and the winners of match seven of the qualifying, while Honduras are the ranked team in Group D that will see Panama, Grenada and Qatar.
The dates and venues of the games will be announced soon.
