Reggae Boyz move up in FIFA rankings

KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Senior team Head Coach Theodore Whitmore has expressed cautious pleasure at the very positive movement of the Reggae Boyz in the FIFA rankings issued yesterday.

The team moved up five places to 47th in the overall rankings with a total of 1,435 points, up from the previous 1,425. It is also ranked fourth on the Concacaf table.

"This is of course positive for the team and the country and this is in keeping with the objectives that the players, technical staff and the Federation set at the beginning of the Concacaf Nations League Group Phase," Whitmore declared in a statement today.

"Our wish is for it to continue to get better and I will be lobbying with the Federation to ensure that what is necessary to make this happen is indeed put in place because we do not want to get complacent.

"I appeal to the fans, Coach Whitmore continued, 'to show their recognition of this positive direction by turning out for our next game against Aruba on October 12, the players need to know that they have the country's support," he continued.

President of the JFF, Michael Ricketts, also expressed satisfaction with the development and has encouraged the coach, his staff and the players to maintain focus with the immediate goal being to maintain top 6 ranking in Concacaf over the coming months.