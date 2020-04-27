Reggae Sumfest cancelled due to COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — This year's staging of Reggae Sumfest has been cancelled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Joe Bogdanovich, chairman and CEO of DownSound Entertainment, promoters of the annual festival, in a statement, said: “In consultation with the Office of the Prime Minister and the ministries of health, tourism and entertainment, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Reggae Sumfest 2020 to July 18-24, 2021. While we hope and expect COVID-19 to be contained with the public's continued cooperation, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff, and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by the Ministry of Health and your local public health officials.”
Bogdanovich advised that patrons have until May 27 to request a refund for existing online tickets via the Evenbrite webpage where they were purchased.
Otherwise, tickets will remain valid for redemption at Reggae Sumfest 2021.
