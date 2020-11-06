Regional sugar producers upset at lack of support within CSME

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) — The Sugar Association of the Caribbean (SAC) has reiterated its ongoing concerns that the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Single Market and Economy (CSME) is undermining the sugar industry in the region.

The CSME allows for the free movement of goods, skills, services and capital across the 15-member regional integration grouping and in a statement, the SAC said that despite the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) agreement in 2019 to tighten compliance with the Common External Tariff (CET) and the systems that govern it, “individual companies continue to over-estimate their requirements for imported extra regional, CET-free sugar”.

The SAC, which groups national sugar industries with competing sugar mills and production across Jamaica, Guyana, Belize and Barbados, said that in November last year, “COTED mandated the Community to introduce a monitoring mechanism to tighten control of sugar imports.

“So far, this has not materialised. In recent months, exaggerated requests for CET waivers under the safeguard mechanism indicate scant regard has been paid to the political sentiments expressed by COTED.”

SAC said that in one recent case, a single manufacturer has sought permission to import around half of their country's national annual demand.

“The situation regarding extra regional imports of brown sugar in contravention of the Revised Treaty

of Chaguaramas rules has resulted in a legal challenge by Belize in the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), a move that SAC and its members have supported.”

SAC chairman R. Karl James said sugar industries across the Caribbean are investing to meet regional demand for sugar.

“It is imperative the regulatory system to support Caricom businesses steps up to incentivise that investment. This will lead to improved regional food security and a resurgent agro economy in the Caribbean – never more important than now facing the impacts of COVID-19 – while supporting hundreds of thousands of Caribbean livelihoods. It is ridiculous to import most of our sugar from outside the region, when Caribbean sugar is under-utilised at home,” he added.

SAC said that regional production for 2021 is likely to exceed 400,000 metric tonnes (MT) of sugar, “far in excess of total regional demand of 280,000 MT.

“Yet traditionally only a quarter of this is utilised in the region. Sugar industries are investing to ensure that high quality, food-grade sugar is available for Caribbean products and to ensure that the regulatory mechanisms designed to support Caribbean business work for sugar as they do for other products,” the SAC added.