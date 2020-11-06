Regional sugar producers upset at lack of support within CSME
BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) — The Sugar Association of the Caribbean (SAC) has reiterated its ongoing concerns that the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Single Market and Economy (CSME) is undermining the sugar industry in the region.
The CSME allows for the free movement of goods, skills, services and capital across the 15-member regional integration grouping and in a statement, the SAC said that despite the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) agreement in 2019 to tighten compliance with the Common External Tariff (CET) and the systems that govern it, “individual companies continue to over-estimate their requirements for imported extra regional, CET-free sugar”.
The SAC, which groups national sugar industries with competing sugar mills and production across Jamaica, Guyana, Belize and Barbados, said that in November last year, “COTED mandated the Community to introduce a monitoring mechanism to tighten control of sugar imports.
“So far, this has not materialised. In recent months, exaggerated requests for CET waivers under the safeguard mechanism indicate scant regard has been paid to the political sentiments expressed by COTED.”
SAC said that in one recent case, a single manufacturer has sought permission to import around half of their country's national annual demand.
“The situation regarding extra regional imports of brown sugar in contravention of the Revised Treaty
of Chaguaramas rules has resulted in a legal challenge by Belize in the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), a move that SAC and its members have supported.”
SAC chairman R. Karl James said sugar industries across the Caribbean are investing to meet regional demand for sugar.
“It is imperative the regulatory system to support Caricom businesses steps up to incentivise that investment. This will lead to improved regional food security and a resurgent agro economy in the Caribbean – never more important than now facing the impacts of COVID-19 – while supporting hundreds of thousands of Caribbean livelihoods. It is ridiculous to import most of our sugar from outside the region, when Caribbean sugar is under-utilised at home,” he added.
SAC said that regional production for 2021 is likely to exceed 400,000 metric tonnes (MT) of sugar, “far in excess of total regional demand of 280,000 MT.
“Yet traditionally only a quarter of this is utilised in the region. Sugar industries are investing to ensure that high quality, food-grade sugar is available for Caribbean products and to ensure that the regulatory mechanisms designed to support Caribbean business work for sugar as they do for other products,” the SAC added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy