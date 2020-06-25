Relief from Saharan dust starting today, says Met service

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica says there will be a reduction in the concentration of Saharan dust across Jamaica starting today into the weekend, while a tropical wave approaching the eastern Caribbean is expected to move within the vicinity of the island Saturday morning.

The tropical wave is expected to further alleviate conditions associated with the dust.

The vast cloud of Saharan dust began blanketing Jamaica on Monday, reducing air quality to what has been determined to be “hazardous” levels.

Experts, who nicknamed the event the “Godzilla dust cloud”, have warned people to stay indoors and use air filters if they have one. The experts have also said the current size and concentration of the dust hasn't been seen in half a century.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the mass of extremely dry and dusty air, known as the Saharan Air Layer, forms over the Sahara Desert and moves across the North Atlantic every three to five days from late spring to early fall, peaking in late June to mid-August. It can occupy a roughly two-mile thick layer in the atmosphere.

Jamaica has also been experiencing higher temperatures as a result of the dust.

Meanwhile, the low-level jet stream across the central Caribbean will continue to bring windy conditions across the island, especially across southern parishes, according to Met Service.

Forecasters warned of possible showers across eastern parishes this morning but said conditions would be partly cloudy and hazy otherwise.

There could also be late isolated showers across central and western parishes, and possible thunderstorms across western parishes this afternoon.