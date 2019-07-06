Renovated A&E department at Princess Margaret Hospital reopens

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas was officially reopened on Thursday, following an extensive rehabilitation and expansion exercise.

The National Health Fund (NHF) provided $217. 5 million to offset the cost of the project, which also included acquisition and installation of an elevator, addition of new beds, acquisition of surgical equipment, upgrading of the electrical system, among other things.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, in his remarks at the reopening ceremony, said that the renovation is timely, given the planned developments for St. Thomas, including construction of the Morant Bay Urban Centre, for which Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, broke ground on June 26.

He said that the 64-year-old facility is expected to meet the projected increase in demand for quality service resulting from these projects.

“The opening, today, is an indication that things have been going in the right direction, certainly as it relates to public health in the parish… . I have no doubt that the 120,000 citizens of this parish, the 40,000 who use different services here in a given year, will see this enhanced facility quite useful, and it will tap into the overall development of the parish,” he noted.

Chief Executive Officer, NHF, Everton Anderson, said that the improvements will not only help to raise the standard of care provided but “create a better environment and improve the efficiency of the hard-working medical and other professionals who deliver services”.

He said that the funding provided by the NHF “represents an investment in people’s lives”.

Medical Doctor, Dr Alex Henriques, told JIS News he is pleased about the work undertaken.

“I’m very happy for this new A&E. I took a tour of the place and the facility has state-of-the-art equipment, which will help us while we take care of our patients,” he said.

Patients also welcome the improvements undertaken. “I feel good about the hospital,” Charlene Hall West told JIS News.

“I respect what they did. Before, it was good, but not like now. The nurse and doctors treat us much better as well with the renovated building,” she said.

Another patient, Margaret Lee, welcomes the spacious surroundings. “There is more accommodation, more of everything you would want a hospital to have. The space was smaller before, and it is wider now,” Lee said.

Mason, Leroy Mignott, said he is happy to have contributed to the renovations.

“I feel great to see that it’s now finished and the patients like the new environment. The building looks beautiful and nice,” he said.

– JIS