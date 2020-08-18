'Daughter of the soil' Rhoda Moy Crawford nominated in Manchester Central
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Newcomer candidate for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Rhoda Moy Crawford was this morning nominated at the Manchester Central electoral office at Mandeville plaza.
Despite COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, the excitement of JLP supporters, bearing shirts with the slogan 'daughter of the soil', was in full swing even as the security forces attempted to control the crowd and direct traffic.
Crawford, who paid the nomination fee of $15,000 with three $5,000 notes bearing the image of former Prime Minister and JLP leader Hugh Shearer, emerged from the electoral office shortly after 10:00 am.
“There are several reasons why I remain confident and know that the people of Manchester Central will be sending me to Parliament to represent them. One, I am their daughter. The people of Manchester Central have raised me into the woman I am today. They know of my sincerity. They know that I am caring and long before applying for candidacy of the JLP, I have always been giving back to the community,” Crawford told journalists after being nominated.
Among the supporters who accompanied Crawford was former JLP candidate for the constituency Danville Walker, who lost to the People's National Party (PNP) incumbent Peter Bunting by 539 votes in the 2011.
Bunting is expected to be nominated later today.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy