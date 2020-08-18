'Daughter of the soil' Rhoda Moy Crawford nominated in Manchester Central

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Newcomer candidate for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Rhoda Moy Crawford was this morning nominated at the Manchester Central electoral office at Mandeville plaza.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, the excitement of JLP supporters, bearing shirts with the slogan 'daughter of the soil', was in full swing even as the security forces attempted to control the crowd and direct traffic.

Crawford, who paid the nomination fee of $15,000 with three $5,000 notes bearing the image of former Prime Minister and JLP leader Hugh Shearer, emerged from the electoral office shortly after 10:00 am.

“There are several reasons why I remain confident and know that the people of Manchester Central will be sending me to Parliament to represent them. One, I am their daughter. The people of Manchester Central have raised me into the woman I am today. They know of my sincerity. They know that I am caring and long before applying for candidacy of the JLP, I have always been giving back to the community,” Crawford told journalists after being nominated.

Among the supporters who accompanied Crawford was former JLP candidate for the constituency Danville Walker, who lost to the People's National Party (PNP) incumbent Peter Bunting by 539 votes in the 2011.

Bunting is expected to be nominated later today.

