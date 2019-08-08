Ground breaking for Rhyne Park Housing Development tomorrow
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Ground will be broken tomorrow at Rose Hall in Montego Bay, St James for the construction of the Rhyne Park Housing Development, where 754 units are to be built primarily to benefit workers in the tourism industry.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, the project will be executed with a development budget of $8.4 billion.
It is being undertaken through a joint venture agreement between the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) and the China-based Henan Fifth Construction Group.
Under the project, 100 one-bedroom apartment units will be provided at a cost of $7.9 million; 60 two-bedroom apartments at $12.3 million; 426 two-bedroom, one-bathroom single-family homes for $12.4 million; 122 two-bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathroom townhouses for $14.5 million; and 46 three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom townhouses for $18.5 million.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett are slated to deliver remarks at the ground breaking ceremony, which is to begin at 11:00 am.
