Richard Byles takes over as BOJ Governor

KINGSTON, Jamaica — At exactly 8:00 am, Richard Byles entered the offices of the Bank of Jamaica to start his tenure as Governor of the Bank of Jamaica.

Byles replaces Bryan Wynter to become the 12th Governor of the Central Bank.

Previous to his appointment, Byles co-chaired the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC) formed to monitor Jamaica's performance under the International Monetary Fund agreement.

Byles was also the chairman of the Sagicor Group of companies and Red Stripe.