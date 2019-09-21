Rio Cobre oil spill forces shutdown of NWC treatment plant
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The National Water Commission says an apparent oil spill within the Rio Cobre valley has resulted in the the shutdown of its Spanish Town Treatment Plant in St Catherine.
NWC assured in a news release that contaminated raw water did not enter its facility or pipelines. The commission also said it is monitoring the situation and will make adjustments to supply the following affected areas:
Spanish Town, Westmore, Hampton Green, Lakemore Gdns, Newton Avenue, Nugent Street, McCoy's Land, Mayfair Mews, Brunswick Avenue, Job's Lane, White Water Meadows, Hartlands, McCooks Pen, Leiba Gardens, Sydenham Gardens, Wedge Wood Gardens, Willowdene Housing Scheme and Hopedale Housing Scheme
NWC said the communities will experience no water or low water pressures until conditions are favourable to restore inflows to the plant.
