Road fatalities down 5%

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Road Safety Unit on Monday reported that road fatalities have declined by five per cent since the start of the year. This is in comparison to the 426 fatalities recorded in same period last year.

The unit said vulnerable road users (pedestrians, pillion, motor cyclists and pedal cyclists) account for 65 per cent of road users killed in road crashes so far this year.

As of December 21, 405 people have been killed from a total of 361 crashes. Of that group, 132 were motorcyclists, 84 were pedestrians, 31 were pedal cyclists and 18 pillion passengers, statistics from the unit revealed.

The parishes of Westmoreland, Hanover, St James and Trelawny account for 39 per cent of the motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes this year.