Road fatalities up by 19%
KINGSTON, Jamaica — As the debate continues over the slap on the wrist handed out to a motorist captured on tape performing dangerous stunts on Dunrobin Avenue in St Andrew, the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport is reporting a 19 per cent increase in road fatalities this year when compared to last year.
In its latest crash report the Road Safety Unit says 278 persons have lost their lives in 253 fatal crashes on the roads so far this year.
Pedestrians account for 25 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year while private motor vehicle drivers account for 15 per cent of the road users killed.
Motorcyclists account for 30 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.
