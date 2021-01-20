Rotary Club donates ventilator to Mandeville Regional Hospital
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The neonatal unit at the Mandeville Regional Hospital yesterday received life-saving equipment, a ventilator valued at US 28,000 to improve the care of newborns.
President of the Rotary Club of Mandeville Dr Garth Anderson, in handing over the equipment, lauded the work of frontline workers and the partnership between the service club and the hospital.
“We thank the medical team for the work they have been doing in a very stressful environment. We want them to understand how appreciative we are for the work that they do on the frontline. We will continue to support in whatever way we can the Mandeville Regional Hospital,” he said.
Chief Executive Officer at the hospital Alwyn Miller praised the service club for its continued support.
“The Rotary Club of Mandeville has been there with us for many years. I have been CEO for over 10 years and almost every year the Rotary donates to the hospital. The equipment is substantial and essential in taking care of our patients. We are very grateful to have been considered [to receive] this equipment for the benefit of patients,” he said.
Consultant paediatrician and head of the paediatric department at the Mandeville Regional Hospital, Dr Marlene Tate- Thompson said the equipment was well-needed.
“This ventilator will help us not only as a backup for the one ventilator we [had] on our nursery but afford us the opportunity to ventilate more than one baby at a time,” she said.
Kasey Williams
