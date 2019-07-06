Weekly Round-up: Police shake up... National DNA database coming ... Boyz lose 1-3 to US

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police high command on Monday announced changes in the leadership of some of its divisions due to the increase in murders based on the latest crime statistics.

In other news, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, on Wednesday, toured the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine, which he said is undergoing major technological and infrastructural upgrades to house the country's first national DNA database that will expedite the crime solving process.

In sport, Jamaica's 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign ended at the semi-final stage Wednesday night following a 1-3 loss to the United States of America inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.

