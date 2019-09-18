Russell returns to Tallawahs lineup for Warriors match

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Jamaica Tallawahs have welcomed back explosive all-rounder Andre Russell in the starting line up for their fourth home Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) encounter against Guyana Amazon Warriors here at Sabina Park.



Russell, who was struck near the right ear by a delivery from South African Hardus Viljoen during the Tallawahs opening contest at home against St Lucia Zouks, took a few days off to recoup and has now been cleared by the medical team to resume action.



The 31-year-old Russell and young seamer Oshane Thomas have been brought back into the starting team at the expense of Derval Green and Christopher Lamont, as the Tallawahs won the toss and opted to bowl first.



Guyana Amazon Warriors are currently in pole position on eight points with four wins in as many games, while Jamaica Tallawahs are at the foot of the six-team standings on two points, despite registering their first win in five outings against Barbados Tridents on Sunday.

Jamaica Tallawahs -Chadwick Walton (Capt), Chris Gayle, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Andre Russell, Ramaal Lewis, Javelle Glenn, Jade Dernbach, Oshane Thomas, Zahir Khan, Dwayne Smith

Guyana Amazon Warriors -Shoaib Malik (Capt), Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Christopher Green, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Qais Ahmad



Sherdon Cowan

