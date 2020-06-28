Rygin King shot, badly injured
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall artiste Rygin King is in critical condition at hospital after being shot and injured this morning.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force's information arm, the Constabulary Communications Unit, confirmed the incident but is unable to furnish any further details.
Rygin King is known for songs including Tuff, How Mi Grow and Things Gon Change.
More information later.
Brian Bonitto
