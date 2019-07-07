SOE declared in St Andrew South Police Division
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness this morning announced that a state of public emergency has been declared in the St Andrew South Police Division.
The prime minister said he advised the Governor General on the recommendation of the heads of the security forces.
Holness made the announcement during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.
He said: “violence is at epidemic levels in Jamaica. Action must be taken to treat it as such and to arrest the situation”.
The St Andrew South division has recorded the highest number of murders and shootings so far this year.
With 94 cases, the murder figure is 33 per cent higher than the Clarendon division (72), which has the second highest number of murders so far.
More information later.
