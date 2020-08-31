STATIN closes head office, 3 field offices for COVID-19 sanitisation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) says its head office in Kingston and its field offices in Black River, Savanna-la-Mar and Montego Bay will be closed between September 1-3 to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation.

STATIN said the closure is in response to a staff who was exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The locations are expected to reopen on September 4.

“The Statistical Institute of Jamaica regrets any inconvenience caused by the closure of these locations as it supports the Government of Jamaica's continued efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and takes the necessary precautions to ensure a safe environment for its staff and the general public,” the organisation said.