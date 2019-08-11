Sagicor donates $1m to Jamaica National Children's Home

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sagicor has pledged $1 million towards fire relief efforts at the Jamaica National Children's Home in Papine, St Andrew.

On Friday, fire destroyed sections of the facility, which houses 41 wards of the state. None of the children were hurt in the blaze.

Christopher Zacca, President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica said in a statement, “We watched some of the live footage of that fire in horror and felt that we had to help the boys and girls of the Jamaica National Children's home. We hope that this will see to some of the immediate needs of the children. The greater need is for a rebuilding effort and we look forward in the months and weeks to come to seeing how we can be of assistance. If they are Jamaican children, they are our children.”

State Minister in the Ministry of Education Youth and Information, Alando Terrelonge, thanked Sagicor for their pledge.

“We are very thankful for the swift response by Sagicor. Their donation is a testament to their commitment to corporate social responsibility and to helping our children. I am also making an appeal to the private sector and all citizens to assist in whatever way they can as we rebuild the children's home and keep their hope and spirits high,” he said.

The Jamaica National Children's home is also a past recipient of funds raised through the 2014 Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run.