Sagicor launches health insurance plan for school children
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sagicor Life Jamaica has launched a health insurance plan to provide coverage for youth up to age 21 who are currently enrolled in school.
According to Sagicor, the School Companion plan provides medical expense coverage for students at the primary/preparatory and secondary levels and seeks to fill a gap of children and youth being unable to afford adequate health care services.
Nicola Leo-Rhynie, Vice President, Employee Benefits Division, Sagicor Life, said School Companion is an affordable plan which will serve to extend insurance coverage to some of the most vulnerable in society.
“School Companion reflects Sagicor's commitment to youth and to improving access to health services. The insurance coverage is being offered through the schools as a direct, convenient and inexpensive way for parents to enroll children and we believe this will have significant impact on families right across Jamaica,” said Leo-Rhynie.
Premiums for the School Companion plan starts at $4900 for the year.
To enroll, parents and guardians are required to complete enrollment forms, which are available online, at schools and from Sagicor's financial advisors and take the forms to any Sagicor Life or Paymaster locations to process payment of premiums. The completed enrollment forms, along with payment receipts, must then be submitted to the students' schools.
Each student who is enrolled will be provided with a swipe card to access health services. Benefits include in-hospital services, prescription drugs, out-patient care, specialized consultation, diagnostic services, and dental and optical benefits.
Coverage under the School Companion plan becomes effective in September; however, the enrollment forms are now available for completion. The application period for enrollment for the new academic year closes in December 2019.
