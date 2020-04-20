Schools, borders to remain closed til May 31
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Educational institutions as well as Jamaica's borders will remain closed until May 31, says Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
The prime minister told a digital press conference currently underway that educational institutions are to resume classes remotely while the closure of Jamaica's borders is subject to the controlled re-entry of Jamaicans in accordance with established protocols, which has been established.
Schools have been closed since March 13, while the country's borders have been closed since March 21.
The announcement comes as the country recorded another 27 cases of the virus, pushing the total number of people infected to 223.
The spike in COVID-19 cases prompted a lockdown of St Catherine last Wednesday.
