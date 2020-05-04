E-learning to continue until July 3, schools to reopen September

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government has extended online and distance learning for schools to July 3.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda announced a short while ago that schools will not reopen physically until September 7, 2020 and there will be a process of assessment and reintegration of students for 20 days after the reopening.

The minister, who was speaking at a digital press conference at Jamaica House, said the results of the Grade 6 ability test, done in February, and the Grade 4 literacy and numeracy test along with the Grade 5 performance task will determine students' placement at the secondary level.

The placements will be released on June 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has proposed moving Caribbean Secondary (CSEC) assessments to late June/ July or September/ October with the administration of the multiple-choice paper either online or paper based. A final decision on the matter is to be made at the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting later this week.

More information later.